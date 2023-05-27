Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Aaron Rodgers spotted at Taylor Swift concert at MetLife Stadium, home of his new Jets

Rodgers was traded to Jets in April

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Aaron Rodgers: four-time MVP. Future Hall of Famer. Swiftie?

The quarterback was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at MetLife Stadium, home of his New York Jets, Saturday night.

Swift was performing the second of three shows at the East Rutherford, New Jersey, venue.

Aaron Rodgers at jets conference

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attends an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Rodgers was traded to the Jets after spending his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has soaked in all of what the tri-state area has to offer.

After his trade from the Packers was official, Rodgers attended New York Rangers and Knicks playoff games at Madison Square Garden on consecutive days with teammates.

He attended a Ranger game with Allen Lazard, who also became a Jet, and he was joined at the Knicks' game with first-team All-Pro rookie corner Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

"I’m having a blast. I am having an absolute blast. It’s been so fun," Rodgers said last month about his first few days as a New Yorker.

"Everything is new. It’s like the first day of school every day," Rodgers said. "There’s new people to meet. Gotta figure out your routine and where the laundry loops go. And mail. And cleats. And weight room shoes. Everything’s new and exciting and fun. I’m just pinching myself a lot of days. I just can’t believe it’s real sometimes. So, it’s been a dream for sure just to be here."

Aaron Rodgers with his jersey

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey after a news conference at the team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., April 26, 2023.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Swift's tour has been the hottest ticket in town all over the country. Ahead of the three-night stop in New Jersey, the lowest ticket prices were around $1,600.

Taylor Swift holds the microphone during the Eras Tour playing on a pink guitar

Taylor Swift is playing at MetLife Stadium this weekend. (Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)

Few would have guessed Rodgers' first trip to MetLife as a Jet would be for a Taylor Swift concert, but Rodgers will be back in the stadium Sept. 11 when the Jets open the regular season against the Buffalo Bills.