Aaron Rodgers looks spry slinging passes in Jets' latest video from offseason workouts

Once again, all eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers this offseason for the New York Jets, as the veteran quarterback hopes for a much healthier season than his first with his new squad.

A step in the right direction is having a good offseason as he continues to rehabilitate his Achilles, which tore just four plays into the 2023 season.

The Jets’ latest social media video appears to show Rodgers looking and feeling great leading up to the new year.

The latest social media hype video surrounding Rodgers shows the four-time MVP dropping back in a light sweatshirt and shorts with a green Jets hat on, slinging the football to his favorite wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, during an offseason workout at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

In the video, Rodgers is showing a handoff and moving his feet very well before throwing a dart to Wilson, who streaked across the turf for the catch.

Jets fans were salivating as they watched this connection throughout the preseason last year, as Rodgers and Wilson got on the same page quickly.

It reminded some of what Rodgers and Davante Adams did during their time together on the Green Bay Packers, where the quarterback-receiver duo were so in sync that the ball would always be where it needed to be to make a seamless catch.

That chemistry never got the real test everyone wanted to see in the regular season, but the eye test right now shows Rodgers looking healthy and spinning the rock as he always does – a great sign for Jets fans heading into spring.

Keeping Rodgers healthy this season is a must for the Jets, and GM Joe Douglas was proactive in doing so by revamping his offensive line. Veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses were signed in free agency, as well as guard John Simpson. A healthy Alijah Vera-Tucker would go a long way for this unit as well.

Rodgers has certainly had an interesting offseason thus far when he is not throwing passes to his teammates, from needing to deny accusations that he shared Sandy Hook conspiracy theories, to being among Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vice president options.

However, he is at the Jets’ facility and putting in work with his teammates as he looks forward to a redemption season, one Jets fans pray breaks their playoff drought of now 13 seasons – the longest across all four major sports in the United States.

