Aaron Rodgers gets testy with reporter when asked to reflect on Jets' dreadful playoff drought

The New York Jets’ awful playoff drought continued on Sunday with a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

It has now been 14 straight years since the Jets have made the playoffs. New York has not made the postseason since the 2010 season when Rex Ryan was the head coach, Darrelle Revis was patrolling the secondary and Mark Sanchez was slinging the pigskin around the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Even as the Jets built their team around four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and close confidants of his, the team has only appeared to get worse. The Jets dropped to 3-10 with the loss to the Dolphins and could only finish the season 7-10 if they win their final four games.

Rodgers didn’t appear to want to hear about the playoff drought when he was asked to reflect on it.

"What’s the question?" Rodgers asked tersely when a reporter brought up the drought.

"I mean I’ve been here, I’ve started one year. I’m a part of it for one year. It’s disappointing."

RAMS HOLD OFF BILLS IN NFL'S HIGHEST-SCORING GAME OF 2024 SEASON

Rodgers threw for 339 yards and had a touchdown pass in the loss to Miami. It was the first time since December 2021 he’s thrown for at least 300 yards in a single game.

"We have to find a way to finish, give our best when our best is required," Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said. "And not getting that accomplished, I've got to look at myself first."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davante Adams, who the Jets acquired before the trade deadline, said the team is "playing for our pride at this point."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.