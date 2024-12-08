Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Tua Tagovailoa's clutch touchdown passes lift Dolphins to overtime win over Jets

Dolphins are 6-7 on the season after the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Miami Dolphins made a splash on Sunday afternoon.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith on the first drive of overtime to give the Dolphins a 32-26 win over the New York Jets and keep their playoff chances alive.

Miami and New York battled all game long.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tua Tagovailoa throws

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aims a pass, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane started the scoring for the Dolphins with a 2-yard run in the first quarter. The next touchdown was scored in the second quarter when Jets running back Isaiah Davis ran in for a 17-yard score. Davis’ touchdown put the Jets up 10-9. 

The Jets looked as though they were getting ahead in the third quarter.

Aaron Rodgers threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams and Anders Carlson hit a 40-yard field goal. The Jets took a 23-15 lead into the final quarter.

Tagovailoa led Miami on a nine-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. The 2-point conversion was also completed on a pass to Jaylen Waddle.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams celebrate a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

GIANTS FAN SENDS MESSAGE TO TEAM CO-OWNER AMID ABYSMAL 2024 SEASON

A pair of field goals sent the game into overtime. The Jets’ offense never took the field.

Tagovailoa was 33-of-47 passing with 331 yards and two touchdown passes. Hill had 10 catches for 115 yards and Waddle had nine catches for 99 yards.

Rodgers went over 300 yards passing for the first time since Dec. 12, 2021.

Tyreek Hill celebrates

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates a touchdown and a two-point conversion against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Adams had nine catches for 109 yards along with the touchdown. Garrett Wilson led the team with seven catches for 114 yards, including a 42-yard catch.

However, it was Miami that buried New York’s playoff chances firmly in the ground.

It was the Dolphins’ fourth win in their last five games and their sixth win overall. The Dolphins need to win at least three of their final four games to possibly sneak into the postseason with a logjam for the final three AFC wild-card spots.

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers aims a pass during the Miami Dolphins game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami only has the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens in front of them for the final playoff spot.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.