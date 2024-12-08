Tua Tagovailoa's clutch touchdown passes lift Dolphins to overtime win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins made a splash on Sunday afternoon.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith on the first drive of overtime to give the Dolphins a 32-26 win over the New York Jets and keep their playoff chances alive.

Miami and New York battled all game long.

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane started the scoring for the Dolphins with a 2-yard run in the first quarter. The next touchdown was scored in the second quarter when Jets running back Isaiah Davis ran in for a 17-yard score. Davis’ touchdown put the Jets up 10-9.

The Jets looked as though they were getting ahead in the third quarter.

Aaron Rodgers threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams and Anders Carlson hit a 40-yard field goal. The Jets took a 23-15 lead into the final quarter.

Tagovailoa led Miami on a nine-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. The 2-point conversion was also completed on a pass to Jaylen Waddle.

A pair of field goals sent the game into overtime. The Jets’ offense never took the field.

Tagovailoa was 33-of-47 passing with 331 yards and two touchdown passes. Hill had 10 catches for 115 yards and Waddle had nine catches for 99 yards.

Rodgers went over 300 yards passing for the first time since Dec. 12, 2021.

Adams had nine catches for 109 yards along with the touchdown. Garrett Wilson led the team with seven catches for 114 yards, including a 42-yard catch.

However, it was Miami that buried New York’s playoff chances firmly in the ground.

It was the Dolphins’ fourth win in their last five games and their sixth win overall. The Dolphins need to win at least three of their final four games to possibly sneak into the postseason with a logjam for the final three AFC wild-card spots.

Miami only has the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens in front of them for the final playoff spot.