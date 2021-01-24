Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers speculated after latest NFC Championship loss

Aaron Rodgers' future instantly became hazy as the Green Bay Packers lost in the NFC Championship to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing out on a Super Bowl appearance for the second straight season.

Rodgers finished up one of his best seasons ever with a 346-passing-yard performance and three touchdown passes in the loss to the Buccaneers. But with Jordan Love waiting in the wings, Rodgers appeared to come to grips with an uncertain future in the postgame press conference.

"A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain, myself included," he told reporters, via The Athletic.

Rodgers is signed through the 2023 season with a potential out after the 2021 season and could have at least three more years left in his NFL career.

His contract situation could open up a trade from the Packers in the offseason and because of that the speculation began as to where he could possibly play in 2021.

Pro Football Talk listed six ideal destinations for Rodgers: Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

The only team mentioned that doesn’t have a legitimate starting quarterback set for the 2021 season are the Colts, Patriots and Saints. The Steelers are expected to have Ben Roethlisberger back and the 49ers would have to potentially trade Jimmy Garoppolo, which has been around the rumor mill since their season ended.

Rodgers, 37, is likely to end up as the 2020 MVP after putting up solid numbers and leading the Packers to the best record in the NFC. He led the league with 48 touchdown passes. He added 4,299 passing yards and only threw five interceptions the whole season.

However, if a quarterback’s success is predicated on Super Bowl rings, then the one ring for some might not be enough. He won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season but has not won in the NFC Championship since.

The Packers will definitely have a lot to decide before September.