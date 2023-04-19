Aaron Rodgers appears to support Democrat presidential challenger with one emoji

Aaron Rodgers appeared to double down on his support for controversial environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday as the latter launched his presidential campaign.

Rodgers quote-tweeted Kennedy after a tweet looking for support for his campaign.

"Give me a sword. I need an army, and it can’t be just the Party. I need Democrats, Republicans, and Independents," Kennedy first wrote.

"I won't pretend to agree with you on every position. But I would make America a safe place to debate your positions and I will give you an ear and open mind."

Rodgers responded with a sword emoji.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. GAINS SIZABLE CHUNK OF BIDEN VOTERS AT PRESIDENTIAL LAUNCH: POLL

Last week, the Green Bay Packers quarterback reposted Kennedy’s interview with Aubrey Marcus on his Instagram story with muscle and heart emoji.

"kennedy2024," he wrote.

Rodgers has waded into political discourse and culture wars in the past as he battled detractors over his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine. When he opened up about his decision in November 2021, Rodgers said there was an ingredient in the vaccine he was allergic to.

He also invoked Martin Luther King Jr. in his decision to stand up to rules that didn’t make sense to him.

Rodgers revealed in March he intends to play for the Jets in the 2023 season, but the Packers and Jets haven't reached an agreement.