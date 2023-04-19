Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Aaron Rodgers
Published

Aaron Rodgers appears to support Democrat presidential challenger with one emoji

Rodgers expressed his support for RFK Jr earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Robert F. Kennedy Jr launches Democratic presidential bid for 2024 Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr launches Democratic presidential bid for 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr formally launched his 2024 presidential bid, challenging President Biden for the Democratic Party nomination.

Aaron Rodgers appeared to double down on his support for controversial environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday as the latter launched his presidential campaign.

Rodgers quote-tweeted Kennedy after a tweet looking for support for his campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers in 2018

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the New York Jets on December 23, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"Give me a sword. I need an army, and it can’t be just the Party. I need Democrats, Republicans, and Independents," Kennedy first wrote.

"I won't pretend to agree with you on every position. But I would make America a safe place to debate your positions and I will give you an ear and open mind."

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks during "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protest on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Rodgers responded with a sword emoji.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. GAINS SIZABLE CHUNK OF BIDEN VOTERS AT PRESIDENTIAL LAUNCH: POLL

Last week, the Green Bay Packers quarterback reposted Kennedy’s interview with Aubrey Marcus on his Instagram story with muscle and heart emoji.

"kennedy2024," he wrote.

Rodgers has waded into political discourse and culture wars in the past as he battled detractors over his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine. When he opened up about his decision in November 2021, Rodgers said there was an ingredient in the vaccine he was allergic to.

Aaron Rodgers looks to throw a pass against the Titans

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

He also invoked Martin Luther King Jr. in his decision to stand up to rules that didn’t make sense to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 19 Video

Rodgers revealed in March he intends to play for the Jets in the 2023 season, but the Packers and Jets haven't reached an agreement.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.