Aaron Rodgers appears to endorse RFK Jr. for president

As Aaron Rodgers sits in trade limbo with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets trying to hash out a deal, he appeared to make at least one commitment Tuesday.

Rodgers appeared to endorse Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president.

The Packers quarterback reposted Kennedy’s interview with Aubrey Marcus on his Instagram story with muscle and heart emoji.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"kennedy2024," he wrote.

Rodgers has waded into political discourse and culture wars in the past as he battled detractors over his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine. When he opened up about his decision in November 2021, Rodgers said there was an ingredient in the vaccine he was allergic to.

He also invoked Martin Luther King Jr. in his decision to stand up to rules that didn’t make sense to him.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate, announced he would launch his presidential run against President Biden April 19.

AARON RODGERS' TEAMMATE SAYS QB WILL 'BE A JET,' SAYS PACKERS COULD 'EAT' HIS CONTRACT IF HE STAYS

Auschwitz Memorial accused Kennedy in 2022 of "exploiting the tragedy" of the Holocaust with some of the remarks he’s made. Kennedy later apologized.

Kennedy will become the second nationally known Democrat to launch a longshot primary challenge against the president. Marianne Williamson, the best-selling author and spiritual adviser, last month launched her second straight campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination and has been campaigning in New Hampshire, South Carolina and other early voting primary states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers revealed in March he intends to play for the Jets in the 2023 season, but the Packers and Jets haven't reached an agreement.