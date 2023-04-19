Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gains sizable chunk of Biden voters at presidential launch: poll

President Biden lost a sizeble chunk of supporters to his new Democratic challenger at the outset of his challenger’s campaign, according to a new poll.

A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll has Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. taking double digits-worth of voters from Biden at his campaign’s launch.

Fourteen percent of Biden’s 2020 voters flocked to Kennedy when the son of the late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Sr. announced his candidacy for the White House earlier this month.

The phone survey of 600 Biden voters from 2020, who were identified via national and state polls between 2020 and 2022, found that 67 percent of his supporters are still behind him.

Kennedy took home 14% of Biden’s 2020 voters in the survey while longshot Democrat candidate and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson brought in 5%

13% of the voters were undecided.

With Kennedy's announcement, the field of Democratic challengers is growing as a GOP maelstrom is brewing, meaning Biden will have to fend off Democrats and Republicans as he tries to hold on for a second term.

The president has yet to officially announce his candidacy for re-election but he has repeatedly hinted at running and recently chided a reporter for asking whether he had made a decision on 2024.

"Do you know whether the last few days have changed your calculus on when you'll make an announcement on your plans for 2024," one reporter asked as Biden was boarding Air Force One in Ireland to fly back to Delaware.

"No, no, no, no. I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon," Biden responded. "But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done."

"I told you my plan is to run again," Biden later said.

Kennedy, a proponent of the debunked theory that vaccines cause autism, announced earlier this month that he would be aiming for the White House .

The nephew of President John F. Kennedy appeared to get an endorsement from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who wrote on Instagram "kennedy2024."