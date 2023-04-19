Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gains sizable chunk of Biden voters at presidential launch: poll

Longshot Democrat candidate Marianne Williamson took home 5% of Biden's supporters

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
President Biden lost a sizeble chunk of supporters to his new Democratic challenger at the outset of his challenger’s campaign, according to a new poll.

A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll has Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. taking double digits-worth of voters from Biden at his campaign’s launch.

Fourteen percent of Biden’s 2020 voters flocked to Kennedy when the son of the late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Sr. announced his candidacy for the White House earlier this month.

AARON RODGERS APPEARS TO ENDORSE RFK JR. FOR PRESIDENT

President Joe Biden

President Biden lost a sizeable chunk of supporters to his new Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the outset of his challenger’s campaign, according to a new poll. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

The phone survey of 600 Biden voters from 2020, who were identified via national and state polls between 2020 and 2022, found that 67 percent of his supporters are still behind him.

13% of the voters were undecided.

Kennedy took home 14 percent of Biden’s 2020 voters in the survey while longshot Democrat candidate and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson brought in five percent. (Fox News )

With Kennedy's announcement, the field of Democratic challengers is growing as a GOP maelstrom is brewing, meaning Biden will have to fend off Democrats and Republicans as he tries to hold on for a second term.

The president has yet to officially announce his candidacy for re-election but he has repeatedly hinted at running and recently chided a reporter for asking whether he had made a decision on 2024.

"Do you know whether the last few days have changed your calculus on when you'll make an announcement on your plans for 2024," one reporter asked as Biden was boarding Air Force One in Ireland to fly back to Delaware.

"No, no, no, no. I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon," Biden responded. "But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done."

"I told you my plan is to run again," Biden later said.

BIDEN CHIDES REPORTER ASKING ABOUT 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT IN MIDNIGHT GAGGLE: 'I TOLD YOU MY PLAN IS TO RUN AGAIN'

Marianne Williamson

The massive departure could serve as precursive tremors to a quaking primary between the president and a growing field of Democratic prospects. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Kennedy, a proponent of the debunked theory that vaccines cause autism, announced earlier this month that he would be aiming for the White House.

The nephew of President John F. Kennedy appeared to get an endorsement from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who wrote on Instagram "kennedy2024."

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

