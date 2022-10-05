Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run: New details emerge in fan’s failed pursuit of milestone ball

A fan was willing to risk it all on Tuesday night when he jumped into a concourse in hopes that Aaron Judge's 62nd home run would fall into the area.

However, it was a double whammy for the fan — the estimated $2 million-plus ball was caught in the stands on the fly, and the man was ejected from the game.

Judge hit the homer as the first batter of the game, so the fan didn't even see an out recorded before he was booted from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The good news is that he was not injured in his fall, and since the Texas Rangers opted not to punish the fan further, police let him go without further incident, according to TMZ.

Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night against Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco, surpassing Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player.

Roger Maris Jr. called Judge the "new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!" on Tuesday.

The ball was caught by Cory Youmans, a Rangers fan. He was helped out by security to keep him and his prize safe. Youmans told reporters he hadn’t "thought about" what he might do with the ball, which could reportedly be worth millions. Memory Lane auctions has already offered $2 million for the ball, Sports Illustrated reported.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.