Published

Aaron Judge 62nd home run: Fan jumps over railing in failed attempt to catch ball worth millions

Cory Youmans, the Texas Rangers fan who actually caught the ball, used a glove and stayed inside the stands

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Judge's historic 62nd homerun Tuesday came with a bit of fanfare, which included an eager fan jumping over the railing at Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field in a vain effort to catch the prized ball. 

The unnamed fan missed out, however, while another was able to catch it by staying on the safe side of the railing. 

Cory Youmans, a Texas Rangers fan, was helped out by security to keep him and his prize safe. He told reporters he hadn’t "thought about" what he might do with the ball, which could reportedly be worth millions. Memory Lane auctions has already offered $2 million for the ball, Sports Illustrated reported. 

Judge’s homer Tuesday was an all-time record for the American League and the seventh-most in Major League history. 

AARON JUDGE HITS 62ND HOME RUN, PASSING ROGER MARIS FOR MOST IN A SEASON FOR AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYER 

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. 

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season.  (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The fan who scaled the railing was removed from the game for their unsafe actions but was unhurt in the fall, according to the Dallas Morning News. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN CONGRATULATES AARON JUDGE ON RECORD-BREAKING HOME RUN 

Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night against Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco, surpassing Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player.

With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris.

With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Three other players, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, have all hit at least 62 home runs in a season, but all of them were associated with performance- enhancing drugs. 

Roger Maris, Jr. called Judge the "new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!" on Tuesday. His father, Roger Maris, hit a record 61 home runs in 1961. 

Aaron Judge speaking to Roger Maris Jr. following the Yankees' win against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Sept. 28.

Aaron Judge speaking to Roger Maris Jr. following the Yankees' win against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Sept. 28. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Judge, 30, is slated to become a free agent this offseason after he turned down an eight-year, $230.5 million offer from the Yankees before the season. 

All he’s done since declining that offer is have one of the best offensive seasons the game has ever seen and become the front-runner for the AL MVP Award.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 