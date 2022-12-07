Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Aaron Judge, Yankees agree to massive nine-year contract: reports

Judge was being pursued by the San Francisco Giants as well

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Judge appeared to have chosen the New York Yankees on Wednesday over several other teams who were in the market for the record-setting outfielder.

Judge agreed to a nine-year deal with the Yankees, according to MLB Network. The reported deal came a day after he was rumored to have a done deal with the San Francisco Giants.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge runs to the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. 

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge runs to the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

According to The Athletic, the Yankees and Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal.

Judge was originally thought to have signed with the Giants on Tuesday. However, the apparent deal did not come to fruition. The home-run-hitting outfielder is now set to be a Yankees player for the bulk of his career and likely the remainder of it.

A four-time All-Star in the Bronx, Judge blasted 220 homers and knocked in 497 RBI with a .284/.394/.583 slash line and .977 OPS in 729 Yankees games over the past seven seasons.

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, in the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on Oct. 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. 

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, in the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on Oct. 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.  (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

He was named the 2022 American League MVP after breaking Roger Maris’ single-season AL home-run record with 62 and was in the Triple Crown conversation until the end of the season.

Judge led the majors in homers, RBI (131), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), runs (133) and total bases (391), while his 111 walks topped the AL leaderboard. His .311 batting average was the second-best in the AL and just five points behind the Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a single during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. 

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a single during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

He will now be a mainstay in the Yankees lineup for years to come with the pursuit of a ring.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

