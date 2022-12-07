Aaron Judge, Yankees agree to massive nine-year contract: reports
Judge was being pursued by the San Francisco Giants as well
Aaron Judge appeared to have chosen the New York Yankees on Wednesday over several other teams who were in the market for the record-setting outfielder.
Judge agreed to a nine-year deal with the Yankees, according to MLB Network. The reported deal came a day after he was rumored to have a done deal with the San Francisco Giants.
According to The Athletic, the Yankees and Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal.
Judge was originally thought to have signed with the Giants on Tuesday. However, the apparent deal did not come to fruition. The home-run-hitting outfielder is now set to be a Yankees player for the bulk of his career and likely the remainder of it.
A four-time All-Star in the Bronx, Judge blasted 220 homers and knocked in 497 RBI with a .284/.394/.583 slash line and .977 OPS in 729 Yankees games over the past seven seasons.
He was named the 2022 American League MVP after breaking Roger Maris’ single-season AL home-run record with 62 and was in the Triple Crown conversation until the end of the season.
Judge led the majors in homers, RBI (131), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), runs (133) and total bases (391), while his 111 walks topped the AL leaderboard. His .311 batting average was the second-best in the AL and just five points behind the Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez.
He will now be a mainstay in the Yankees lineup for years to come with the pursuit of a ring.
Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.