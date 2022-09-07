Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Aaron Judge rewrites Yankees' record books with 55th home run

Judge is six home runs away from tying Roger Maris' franchise record

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge just can’t stop hitting balls over the fence. 

In the first game of the team’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Judge launched his 55th home run, setting the record for the most homers hit in a single season by a right-handed hitter in franchise history. 

Judge just seems entirely locked in right now, as he’s prepared for every pitch thrown his way. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli decided to pitch to him in the bottom of the fourth inning – Angels manager Phil Nevin had intentionally walked Judge twice in a game that he eventually would homer in last week – and Louie Varland threw an 85 mph changeup that got too much of the plate. 

Aaron Judge in action against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022, in New York City.

Aaron Judge in action against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022, in New York City. ( Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Judge did what he does best: Keeps his head back and coils his body only to let everything fly when it's time to make contact. 

Judge is now on pace for 66 home runs as he continues to chase Roger Maris’ 1961 record of 61 home runs, the most hit in a season by a Yankee. 

Aaron Judge swings in the Yankees' game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 5, 2022, in New York City.

Aaron Judge swings in the Yankees' game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 5, 2022, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

As Michael Kay said during the broadcast, he might as well "dream big" and aim for Barry Bonds’ MLB record for most homers in a season with 73. 

Judge has now homered in four straight games, and he was 7-for-his-last-12 heading into this game. While the rest of the Yankees’ offense is sputtering, Judge has continued to keep his MVP pace. 

Aaron Judge is on pace for 66 home runs as he continues to chase Roger Maris' 1961 record of 61 home runs, the most in a single season by a Yankee.

Aaron Judge is on pace for 66 home runs as he continues to chase Roger Maris’ 1961 record of 61 home runs, the most in a single season by a Yankee. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Judge will have more opportunities to hit homers on Wednesday, with Game 2 of the doubleheader still left to play. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.