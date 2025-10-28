Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Jets

Aaron Glenn remains noncommittal on Justin Fields as Jets starter following breakthrough win

Fields breaks Jets’ losing streak, but Glenn keeps quarterback plans under wraps

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Former New York Jets wideout Eric Decker recalls memories with team Video

Former New York Jets wideout Eric Decker recalls memories with team

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Eric Decker reflected on his time with the New York Jets and said he believes the winless team can still turn things around.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Fields led the New York Jets to a wild comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road over the weekend.

But earning the suffering franchise its first win of the season wasn’t enough to solidify him as the starting quarterback heading into the bye week.

Aaron Glenn on the sideline

New York Jets head coach Aaron during a game against the Denver Broncos Oct. 12, 2025, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Fields has been the starter for the Jets through seven winless weeks in his first season with the team. But, entering Week 8 against the Bengals, there were numerous reports speculating that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor would be getting the nod against Cincinnati.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An injury to Taylor forced the Jets’ hand, and Fields was back in the driver’s seat.

The situation took a surprising turn as Fields went 21-of-32 for 244 yards and a touchdown, along with 31 yards on 11 rushes in the thrilling 39-38 win. He also passed and ran for two-point conversions.

Fields’ standout performance has naturally led to speculation about what the organization will do next at the quarterback position. On Monday, Glenn seemed unmoved to make a decision.

Justin Fields and Aaron Glenn

Justin Fields and Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets stand on the sideline during the national anthem before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

JETS' JUSTIN FIELDS REVEALS WHY HE WAS 'CRYING ON THE GROUND' IN CLOSET BEFORE FIRST WIN OF SEASON

"I think you know what my answer's going to be on that," Glenn said when asked if Fields would be the starter against Cleveland Nov. 9. "This is the bye week, and we're going to focus on us. And, listen, I have time to make that decision. Again, that's one of the good things of the bye week.

"But, seriously man, this gives us a chance to really just hone in on the good, bad and ugly and try to get those things worked out because we know we have a ways to go."

Fields revealed his emotions about the season after the win, that he was on the floor of his closet at one point during the week crying.

Justin Fields runs with ball

Justin Fields of the New York Jets carries the ball for a two-point conversion against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Football is football," he said, "but it was so much more just about the journey and about how we got to this point and just facing adversity and fighting through adversity."

The Jets will have time off to reflect on the win before returning home to take on the Browns, who face a quarterback dilemma of their own.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue