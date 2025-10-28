Aaron Glenn remains noncommittal on Justin Fields as Jets starter following breakthrough win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Fields led the New York Jets to a wild comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road over the weekend.

But earning the suffering franchise its first win of the season wasn’t enough to solidify him as the starting quarterback heading into the bye week.

Fields has been the starter for the Jets through seven winless weeks in his first season with the team. But, entering Week 8 against the Bengals, there were numerous reports speculating that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor would be getting the nod against Cincinnati.

An injury to Taylor forced the Jets’ hand, and Fields was back in the driver’s seat.

The situation took a surprising turn as Fields went 21-of-32 for 244 yards and a touchdown, along with 31 yards on 11 rushes in the thrilling 39-38 win. He also passed and ran for two-point conversions.

Fields’ standout performance has naturally led to speculation about what the organization will do next at the quarterback position. On Monday, Glenn seemed unmoved to make a decision.

"I think you know what my answer's going to be on that," Glenn said when asked if Fields would be the starter against Cleveland Nov. 9. "This is the bye week, and we're going to focus on us. And, listen, I have time to make that decision. Again, that's one of the good things of the bye week.

"But, seriously man, this gives us a chance to really just hone in on the good, bad and ugly and try to get those things worked out because we know we have a ways to go."

Fields revealed his emotions about the season after the win, that he was on the floor of his closet at one point during the week crying.

"Football is football," he said, "but it was so much more just about the journey and about how we got to this point and just facing adversity and fighting through adversity."

The Jets will have time off to reflect on the win before returning home to take on the Browns, who face a quarterback dilemma of their own.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.