76ers face social media ridicule for misfiring on 'peachy' tweet

The Philadelphia 76ers were mocked on Twitter on Friday after the team defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 98-96.

The 76ers tweeted a photo of a giant peach tower with the words "just peachy" after the win in an effort to taunt the Hawks, who play in the Peach State. Other Twitter users pointed out one problem with the photo. The peach tower is located in South Carolina, not Georgia. The Peachoid, as it's known, is a 135-foot water tower in Gaffney, South Carolina.

The tower is considered one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks on Interstate 85 between Charlotte and Atlanta. It's also the focal point of an episode in the Netflix series "House of Cards."

Twitter users had fun pointing that out.

Sixer Joel Embiid finished the game with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Embiid knocked down a jumper with 42 seconds remaining that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half, and the 76ers earned a 98-96 comeback win.

Friday’s game was the first trip Philadelphia made to Atlanta since being eliminated by the Hawks in the 2021 playoffs.

"Just a tough, gut-it-out win," 76ers guard Seth Curry said. "We got down and nobody gave in and made some big stops."

Hawks star Trae Young had 25 points in the loss.

"We had some shots that just didn’t go in, but you have to give credit to them," Young said. "They out-physicaled us in the fourth quarter."

