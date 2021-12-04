Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia 76ers
Published

76ers face social media ridicule for misfiring on 'peachy' tweet

The 76ers fired off the tweet after narrowly beating the Hawks in Atlanta

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia 76ers were mocked on Twitter on Friday after the team defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 98-96.

The 76ers tweeted a photo of a giant peach tower with the words "just peachy" after the win in an effort to taunt the Hawks, who play in the Peach State. Other Twitter users pointed out one problem with the photo. The peach tower is located in South Carolina, not Georgia. The Peachoid, as it's known, is a 135-foot water tower in Gaffney, South Carolina.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, knocks the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) during the first half Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, knocks the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) during the first half Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The tower is considered one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks on Interstate 85 between Charlotte and Atlanta. It's also the focal point of an episode in the Netflix series "House of Cards."

Twitter users had fun pointing that out.

Sixer Joel Embiid finished the game with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Embiid knocked down a jumper with 42 seconds remaining that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half, and the 76ers earned a 98-96 comeback win.

EMBIID'S LATE JUMPER CAPS 76ERS' RALLY PAST HAWKS, 98-96

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) pulls down a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the second half Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) pulls down a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the second half Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Friday’s game was the first trip Philadelphia made to Atlanta since being eliminated by the Hawks in the 2021 playoffs.

"Just a tough, gut-it-out win," 76ers guard Seth Curry said. "We got down and nobody gave in and made some big stops."

Hawks star Trae Young had 25 points in the loss.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center, tries to drive past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center, tries to drive past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We had some shots that just didn’t go in, but you have to give credit to them," Young said. "They out-physicaled us in the fourth quarter."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com