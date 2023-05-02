Expand / Collapse search
NBA
76ers' Joel Embiid named 2022-23 NBA MVP

Embiid led the league with 33.1 points per game

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
After being the runner-up in consecutive seasons, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid can finally call himself an NBA MVP. 

Embiid was voted the league's most valuable player for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Embiid finished the previous two seasons behind Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic for MVP, and Jokic was again Embiid's top competition for the award. 

Jokic finished the regular season averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists over 69 games. 

Joel Embiid reacts

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a score by Tobias Harris in the first half during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets April 17, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Embiid beat him in the eyes of the voters after averaging 33.1 points to lead the NBA, along with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Embiid also totaled 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 54.8% from the field over 66 games.  

Embiid, 28, has become a franchise star for the 76ers. He notched his sixth straight All-Star appearance this season. 

Embiid and his supporting cast of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and others finished with a 54-28 regular-season record.

It earned them the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they defeated the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to move on and face the Boston Celtics. 

Joel Embiid speaks with James Harden

Joel Embiid (21) and James Harden (1) of the Philadelphia 76ers during play against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at Wells Fargo Center May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Embiid is also a four-time All-NBA performer and two-time scoring champion. 

Joel Embiid plays for the Sixers

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center Feb. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Embiid is still seeking an NBA title. The Sixers lead the Boston Celtics 1-0 in an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.