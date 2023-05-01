Expand / Collapse search
James Harden buries go-ahead three in face of Al Horford to lift 76ers over Celtics in Game 1 shocker

Harden had 45 points in the dramatic performance

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

James Harden turned back the clock on Monday night and helped deliver a shocking Game 1 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, 119-115.

Harden delivered with 12 seconds left in the game.

James Harden over Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to steal against Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

He got the ball in his hands down one point and set up a play in which he would have Celtics center Al Horford guarding him. Harden dribbled to the center of the three-point arc and buried a shot right in the big man’s face to up two points. Paul Reed would hit two more foul shots to seal the game moments later.

Harden finished with 45 points on 17-of-30 shooting with six assists and two steals. He and the 76ers took the edge in the series without Joel Embiid who is dealing with a right knee injury.

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points, four steals and two assists. Reed added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

James Harden shoots over Malcolm Brogdon

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, right, during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston and its fans were stunned once the final buzzer sounded.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting in 44 minutes. He had 11 rebounds and five assists as well. Marcus Smart had 12 points, seven assists and three rebounds while Horford had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Boston shot better than Philly – 58.7% from the field compared to 50.6% for the 76ers. The Celtics also outrebounded the 76ers 38-28. However, the 76ers shot 44.7% from three-point range. Boston was only 38.5%.

The Celtics are the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Celtics players walk off the court

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford, right, walk off the court following a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night in Boston.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.