Philadelphia 76ers
Published

76ers' Joel Embiid on James Harden's trade request: 'Hopefully his mindset can be changed'

The 76ers' playoff run ended early last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden could be on the move soon as the NBA world has its attention on what the Portland Trail Blazers and what the organization will do with Damian Lillard.

Harden exercised his player option for the 2023-24 season but requested a trade afterward as he reportedly did not feel Philadelphia did enough to shape up the roster for a run toward an NBA championship.

Joel Embiid with James Harden

James Harden, #1, and Joel Embiid, #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers, look on against the Brooklyn Nets during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

However, reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid hoped Harden would end up staying.

"Disappointed," Embiid told Showtime on Sunday when asked about Harden’s trade request. "But then again, I also understand it’s business. People make decisions. I’m more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We’re going to be boys forever. 

"I want him to come back, obviously, so that we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship. So hopefully his mindset can be changed.

Joel Embiid and Michael Rubin

Michael Rubin and Joel Embiid, right, attend the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"But other than that, I’m just so happy to be his friend. We’re close, and we’ve grown since he got here. That’s what I’m excited about. I’m excited to keep that friendship for the rest of our lives."

A lot of changes have happened to the 76ers since their loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. The team let go of Doc Rivers and hired former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse. The team also signed Mo Bamba, re-signed Montrezl Harrell and matched Paul Reed’s offer sheet.

Fellow 76ers star Tobias Harris said earlier in the offseason he would like to see Harden return.

Joel Embiid vs the Celtics

Joel Embiid, #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers, looks on during the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston. (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

"There’s not many guys that can go out and drop 40 in a playoff game. I think that goes under the radar a little bit too much," Harris said in June. "I think James is a phenomenal player, somebody who works his tail off, and somebody’s who’s an overall great leader. Of course I want him back."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.