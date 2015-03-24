7 Cardinals injured against Broncos; Shaughnessy on IR with chance to return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Arizona Cardinals lost seven players due to injury in Sunday's loss at Denver, and one of them — starting outside linebacker Matt Shaughnessy — will go on injured reserve designated to return.

Shaughnessy, who has knee cartilage damage, cannot play in a game for eight weeks, meaning he could come back for the final four games of the season.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, injured in what coach Bruce Arians called "the dirtiest play" he's seen in his 37 years in the NFL, has no structural damage. Arians says Campbell is out one to three weeks with an MCL strain.

There is great uncertainty at quarterback, with a chance Carson Palmer and/or Drew Stanton could be back for Sunday's game against Washington. But both might not be.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL