©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

7 Cardinals injured against Broncos; Shaughnessy on IR with chance to return

Associated Press
    FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2014, file photo, Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) leaves the game against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. The Cardinals lost seven players due to injury in Sunday's, Oct. .5, 2014, loss at Denver, (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File) (The Associated Press)

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (5) is helped up after a hard hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (The Associated Press)

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Arizona Cardinals lost seven players due to injury in Sunday's loss at Denver, and one of them — starting outside linebacker Matt Shaughnessy — will go on injured reserve designated to return.

Shaughnessy, who has knee cartilage damage, cannot play in a game for eight weeks, meaning he could come back for the final four games of the season.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, injured in what coach Bruce Arians called "the dirtiest play" he's seen in his 37 years in the NFL, has no structural damage. Arians says Campbell is out one to three weeks with an MCL strain.

There is great uncertainty at quarterback, with a chance Carson Palmer and/or Drew Stanton could be back for Sunday's game against Washington. But both might not be.

