49ers star Brock Purdy plays local hero at all-girls flag football game in San Francisco

Wednesday night during Super Bowl week marked a show of local talent.

The Toyota Glow-Up Classic, a glow-in-the-dark flag football game featuring Bay Area high school girls, took place on the same field where the Pro Bowl was played inside San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is obviously a fan favorite, and he got to be even more so by serving as a coach for the game.

"It was awesome to have the ability to coach up some high school girls and watch them compete, and for Toyota to put on such a cool event, I thought it was just an amazing thing," Purdy told Fox News Digital after the game. "That's where the Pro Bowl was played. So for us to be able to go out there and those girls have fun, score touchdowns, jump in like a Tundra. It was a fun night"

Eli Manning, along with Kylie Kelce, served as an official, and despite his best efforts, he was not perfect, according to Purdy.

"They did a great job. I mean, Eli threw a couple flags where I was like, ‘Dude, come on.’ Like we had a big play. Eli threw a flag, called it back. So I wish I had a challenge flag to be able to throw out there, but he did a good job," Purdy joked.

Division rival Puka Nacua was also a coach, but Purdy said the two were able to put aside their differences for at least a couple of hours.

"We were chilling. I mean, we both had a good time," Purdy said. "Puka is a competitor. Love his game and everything, but to be able to go out there and coach up some girls and have fun with it. It was pretty sweet."

