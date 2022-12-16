49ers' Nick Bosa takes high road after roughing-the-passer penalty: 'It was the right call'

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is in the running for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and he proved why again on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, there was yet another roughing-the-passer call on Bosa, this time after a hit on Geno Smith.

The play came after Smith released a ball from the Seahawks' pocket, just before Bosa hit him. However, it appeared referees took exception to the way Bosa finished his tackle.

Defensive ends, and anyone rushing the quarterback for that matter, are being told not to finish their tackle now. The NFL's increased protection of quarterbacks makes landing with your body weight on the quarterback a big no in the eyes of referees.

So, when asked after the game if Bosa believed it was the right call to throw a flag and assess the penalty, he agreed.

"It was the right call with what they’ve been calling lately. Kinda lost my head there and unfortunately hurt my team," he said.

Bosa made up for it in this game with another sack to his total on the season, which is now 14.5 to tie New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon for the league lead. There were more close calls in this one, but Smith was able to escape the pressure before Bosa could get there.

In his fourth year now, Bosa is primed to break his career-high in sacks he set last season with 15.5, as the 49ers still have three regular-season games left to play.

His presence on the defensive line makes an offensive line worried, which is one of many reasons why San Francisco's defense is ranked the highest in the NFL at the moment.

"It’s pretty much one thing and that’s run through the person in front of me," Bosa said when asked what he thinks about when rushing the quarterback.

And he'll never just credit himself for his elite production.

"I just have so many good players around me. It’s never up to just me. It’s gonna be a fun tape to watch for sure."