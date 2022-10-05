49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is fed up, claiming offensive players are getting away with holding Nick Bosa.

The two-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL with six sacks over the first four weeks of the season. But Shanahan says Bosa is being held back from even more production — literally.

When a reporter noted during a press conference Wednesday that Bosa was getting held on a high volume of plays, the coach responded, "Yeah, I couldn't agree with you more.

"It's something I've seen a lot with him since he's been here, going back to his first year in the Super Bowl, so it's always been tough with that."

Shanahan did confirm that the team does send the NFL office plays on a weekly basis to inquire about the holds.

"We turn everything in every week, and sometimes they agree, sometimes they don't," Shanahan said.

The Niners improved to 2-2 after beating the Rams 24-9 Monday night.

San Francisco's defense dominated much of the game, and Bosa became the first player in franchise history to record at least one sack in each of the first four games of a season.

During the game, an animal-rights activist ran onto the field with a pink smoke bomb at Levi’s Stadium. The activist has now filed a police report alleging assault by Rams players who tackled him to end his demonstration.

Direct Action Everywhere took responsibility for the demonstration by Alex Taylor and Allison Fluty, who were apprehended after running onto the field.

Taylor was able to avoid Levi’s Stadium security before Rams' players Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley stepped in and put an end to the demonstration.

Outside of making the league aware of the Bosa situation, the 49ers' options are limited. But the 42-year-old coach noted he is hopeful things will change.

"You just hope it improves," Shanahan said.