Deebo Samuel criticizes Jalen Ramsey's defense on 57-yard touchdown

Deebo Samuel put the San Francisco 49ers ahead for good with his 57-yard touchdown on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

But Samuel admitted that he could have been stopped had it not been for bad defense by Jalen Ramsey.

Samuel made the catch six yards beyond the line of scrimmage and ran the remaining 51 yards, evading several tackles. His last man to beat was Ramsey, who sat on his heels as the receiver approached him.

When Ramsey dove for the tackle, Samuel juked and took it to the house.

As talented as Ramsey is, Samuel was surprised to see the corner's approach.

"Yeah, I don't know what he was doing out there," Samuel said after the game. "I just went right by him. He was just backpedaling, I was like, 'What's going on?'"

Samuel finished the night with 115 receiving yards on six catches in his best game of the young season Amazingly, 109 of those yards came after the catch.

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Samuel's 699 yards after the catch since he entered the league in 2019 are the most in the league. Last year, he ranked third in the NFL with 1,770 scrimmage yards — his 14 total touchdowns were the seventh most in the NFL.

The 49ers avoided a devastating 1-3 start to the year and now lead the Rams for the NFC West title. Both are 2-2, but the win gives San Fran the tiebreaker at the moment.

The two division rivals met in the NFC Championship Game last season.