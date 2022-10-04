Rams' Matthew Stafford admits team has 'a lot to clean up' after loss

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams' record dropped to the .500 mark following Monday night's 24-9 loss to the 49ers.

The trend of the Rams' offense struggling against the Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers in regular season matchups continued Monday. The offense did not score a touchdown, which has not happened since a Week 17 contest against the Cardinals last season.

Matthew Stafford had a night to forget.

"You know, there were some plays that we can execute better, whether it's throwing and catching or, just assignment-wise, so a lot to clean up," he said.

LA did make it into the red zone three times during long drives of at least 10 plays, but only came away with three field goals.

For his part, Stafford did not play well inside the 20-yard line. He only completed one pass in the red zone all night and finished with a 39.6 passer rating.

One of the biggest mistakes Stafford made was throwing a pick-six, which marked the 28th of his career. He is now tied with Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath for third-most by a player since at least 1950. Brett Favre is the all-time pick-six leader with 32.

Rams coach Sean McVay said his offense hurt itself most of the game.

"The story of the night from an offensive perspective was self-inflicted wounds. Just above-the-neck errors, where we're not doing the things that we're capable of, and I expect us to be better than that," McVay told reporters.

Injuries along the offensive line continue to plague the Rams. Stafford faced consistent pressure from defenders all game, which had an effect on the offensive production.

Another factor working against the Rams is the lack of production from wide receivers not named Cooper Kupp. The All-Pro Kupp had another stellar performance with 14 catches for 122 yards, but no other Rams' receiver hauled in more than two catches.

The run game was also mostly nonexistent for the Rams throughout the night.

Kupp acknowledged the team struggled, but the issues can be corrected.

"Without a doubt, it's fixable," he said. "I mean, we'll look at the film. Obviously, these kinds of games hurt. It's a gut punch. You walk off that field and don't accomplish what you have worked so hard to accomplish," Kupp said.

Since taking the reins as the Rams' head coach in 2017, Sean McVay has mostly experienced success offensively. The 36-year-old coach is the youngest to win a Super Bowl, and he is widely viewed as an offensive guru. His scheme and system helped elevate former Rams QB Jared Goff to a Super Bowl appearance against the New England Patriots.

Now McVay will have to go back to the drawing board to get better production from his one-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offensive unit as a whole.