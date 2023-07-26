49ers' Kyle Shanahan praises Deebo Samuel's work ethic, says receiver's been sending him shirtless pics

Deebo Samuel has been the hardest on himself over his performance during the 2022 season for the San Francisco 49ers.

Even as defenses have had to refocus to worry about his threat of beating them down the sideline and through the trenches, Samuel admitted in June that he was "awful" and that a contract dispute messed up his normal routine on how he prepared for the upcoming season. He has been adamant about being ready for 2023 and is working to get back to All-Pro form.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Samuel on Tuesday as training camp revs up.

"I don't think Deebo had to be that harsh on himself to you guys, but it was cool to watch," Shanahan said. "Deebo is one of the best players in this league and anytime he doesn't play like one of the best players in this league, everyone's going to be disappointed, including himself. I think that was the case.

"It's a fine line to say that he was awful just because he wasn't one of the best players in the league. I think he was disappointed. I think he can get back to playing a little bit more like he did in 2021. I think he took one small step back, but that doesn't mean he can’t take two steps forward.

"And where Deebo was at, I think the last time you guys saw him showed that his mind was right to get back to that spot. And that's what's been real cool with him in these 40 days away. Just seeing him yesterday for the first time."

Shanahan also dropped a funny line about the text messages between himself and the can-do-it-all receiver.

"Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good," he said. "I can tell he put the work in, so I know you guys heard him that day. That's the last time I really heard him, but I see better than I hear. Deebo is in a really good spot, and I'm really excited for Deebo this year."

Samuel burst onto the scene during the 2021 season, when Shanahan used him in the passing and running game. In 2022, he fell off a bit only catching 56 passes for 632 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 232 yards and three scores.

San Francisco made it to the NFC Championship, but freak injuries led them to an exit.