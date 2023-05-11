Expand / Collapse search
49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Wife won't travel to Philadelphia for NFC Championship rematch because of Eagles fans

Kyle Shanahan won’t be making the trip to Philadelphia with his family when the San Francisco 49ers’ take on the Eagles in December, and it has something to do with the fan base. 

The 49ers head coach revealed Wednesday night that his wife, Mandy, won’t be in the stands for the NFC Championship game rematch this season after her previous experience with the Eagles’ fan base seemingly left her with a bad impression.

Kyle Shanahan celebrates the NFC Championship with his wife

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers stands with wife Mandy during the NFC Championship trophy ceremony following game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

"I don’t like going back to Philly again. My wife’s bitter about it a little bit," Shanahan said at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series at the California Theatre, according to the Mercury News.

"She didn’t like her fan experience in the stands. So, she’s not going this time."

Shanahan didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of his wife’s encounter.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the heavily anticipated rematch between the 49ers and Eagles will take place on Dec. 3, and Shanahan approved of the timing, adding that he doesn’t want a repeat of last season's NFC Championship Game that saw a depleted roster miss a chance at making the Super Bowl.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC Championship playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

"I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1," he said." I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there."

He continued, "We felt we didn’t get to do it last time, and I’m ready to go back again."

Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Quarterback Brock Purdy is still rehabbing an elbow injury that took him out of the conference championship early – a game that many 49ers players have expressed could’ve been won if not for the injury.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Niners star wide receiver Deebo Samuel said in a recent interview.

But San Francisco will have a chance at redemption in Week 13. The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

