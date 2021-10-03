49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo leaves with calf injury, Trey Lance takes over at quarterback

Is it officially Trey Lance time in San Francisco?

Lance took over under center to start the second half for the 49ers in their NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was reportedly dealing with a calf injury and his return to the game was questionable.

Garoppolo completed 14 of 23 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and one interception before leaving the game.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played only seven offensive snaps during the team’s first three games, but it was for situational plays.

Lance ran four times for three yards and completed his only pass attempt for a 5-yard touchdown in a game against the Detroit Lions.