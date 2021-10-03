Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo leaves with calf injury, Trey Lance takes over at quarterback

Is it officially Trey Lance time in San Francisco?

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Lance took over under center to start the second half for the 49ers in their NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley, right, is congratulated by George Kittle after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of a game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley, right, is congratulated by George Kittle after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of a game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was reportedly dealing with a calf injury and his return to the game was questionable.

Garoppolo completed 14 of 23 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and one interception before leaving the game.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played only seven offensive snaps during the team’s first three games, but it was for situational plays.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Lance ran four times for three yards and completed his only pass attempt for a 5-yard touchdown in a game against the Detroit Lions.

