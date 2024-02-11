Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

49ers' Jake Moody drills longest field goal in Super Bowl history

Moody's kick opened the scoring in Super Bowl LVIII

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The first score of the Super Bowl turned out to be historic.

On 3rd-and-14, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was looking for Deebo Samuel deep, but the pass was broken up in the end zone.

That forced the 49ers to settle for a field goal, and Jake Moody put his name alone in the record books.

Jake Moody kicking in super bowl

San Francisco 49ers' Jake Moody kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Michigan alum drilled a 55-yard field goal to open up the scoring, giving San Fran a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. And it also turned out to be the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

Moody beat the record by one yard. Steve Christie of the Buffalo Bills made a 54-yarder in Super Bowl XXVIII. But that game did not turn out in the Bills' favor – and it was their fourth consecutive loss in the Super Bowl in as many years. The Dallas Cowboys won that Super Bowl, 30-13, as Emmitt Smith was named the MVP for his 132-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground.

Kyle Shanahan high fives Jake Moody

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan greets Jake Moody after he kicked a Super Bowl record 55-yard field goal during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Moody was 21-for-25 in field goal attempts in the regular season and 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs marched right down the field in an attempt to get on the board, but Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone, giving the ball right back to San Fran.

Jake Moody after making kick

Jake Moody (4) of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after kicking a Super Bowl record 55-yard field goal in the first quarter. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Niners are looking for their first Super Bowl victory since the 1994 season. The Chiefs are trying for their third ring in five years.

