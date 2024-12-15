Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' De'Vondre Campbell's refusal to enter game likely to lead to suspension: report

Campbell refused to go into the game on Thursday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
San Francisco 49ers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell stunned the NFL world on Thursday night when it was learned he refused to go into the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Campbell lost his starting job when Dre Greenlaw came back from the Achilles tear he suffered in a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco lost 12-6 to Los Angeles.

De'Vondre Campbell runs on the field

San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell jogs onto the field before the Los Angeles Rams game in Santa Clara, California, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to put Campbell into the game because Greenlaw was aching from soreness in his Achilles tendon, Campbell refused. Shanahan said he never got an explanation about why the linebacker refused to play.

On Sunday, NFL Network reported that the 49ers are likely to suspend Campbell for the remainder of the season.

Shanahan said Friday that he didn’t expect Campbell to be with the team from Week 16 onward.

De'Vondre Campbell vs Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Oct. 27, 2024. (Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images)

"We're working through the semantics of exactly how to deal with it," he said, via ESPN. "But I mean you guys heard from me last night, you guys heard from our players, his actions from the game, it's not something you can do to your team or your teammates and still get to be a part of our team. 

"We're working through exactly the semantics of it right now, but we'll handle the situation appropriately."

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in the offseason as Greenlaw was on the mend.

The one-time All-Pro spent the previous three years with the Green Bay Packers, a year with the Arizona Cardinals and four years with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2023, Campbell had 75 tackles and a pass breakup.

Dre Greenlaw looks down the QB

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw watches Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in Santa Clara, California, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The 49ers fell to 6-8 with the loss to the Rams.

