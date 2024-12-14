Joe Theismann reveals his stance on Azeez Al-Shaair's controversial hit on Trevor Lawrence

EXCLUSIVE: NFL legend Joe Theismann just so happened to put on the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 1.

Seven games took place at the 1 p.m. slot that day, including one featuring Theismann's former team, the Washington Commanders. But out of sheer coincidence, he tuned in to watch a game that ended up with one of the most controversial moments of the NFL season.

Theismann saw the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence take a vicious illegal hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in the second quarter when the quarterback tried to slide down on a play. It was the last play for either player this season, as Al-Shaair was ejected and dealt a three-game suspension while Lawrence has been placed on season-ending injury reserve.

"It is a violent sport, people hit one another, and sometimes things happen," Theismann told Fox News Digital. "The league evidently really made the decision and gave him a three-game suspension so they felt that maybe [Al-Shaair] could have controlled the hit a bit more."

For Theismann, it was a moment that resembled the last time he played a down in the NFL 39 years ago. In November of the 1985 season, Theismann was tackled by New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor on a play that broke the former quarterback's leg and ended his playing career.

The hit to Lawrence won't have nearly the same impact, but it did give him a concussion and sparked a massive brawl between teammates. But Theismann also believes that it's a moment that should also spark a discussion on quarterbacks sliding.

"The quarterback slide, now they're going to have to revisit a little bit. As a quarterback you have to consider the way you want to protect yourself. I've always told players this, don't just let the rules or the officials protect you, protect yourself," Theismann said.

"If you're going to slide, guy will, now because of this, maybe slide a little bit quicker, a little bit earlier, so you try and hope that something like this will be used in a positive way so that we don't see this happen again."

Theismann declined to comment about whether he thought the suspension to Al-Shaair was justified.

Fellow famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady delivered a similar take to Theismann's during an interview on "The Herd" on Dec. 3.

"Defensive players have to be aggressive, that's they're nature," Brady said. "The quarterbacks need to take better care of themselves… When you run, you put yourself in a lot of danger. When you do that, I don’t think the onus of protecting an offensive quarterback who’s running should be on a defensive player. I don’t think that’s really fair to a defense."

Brady also said he disagreed with the notion that Al-Shaair's hit indicates the linebacker is a "dirty player."

However, others have been much more critical of Al-Shaair.

Jon Runyan, NFL vice president of football operations, released a scathing statement about Al-Shaair shortly after the incident, amid a wave of intense backlash against the linebacker for the hit.

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL… Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated," Runyan said.

Al-Shaair has apologized for the hit and insisted that it wasn't intentional. But the backlash has been so strong that he's reacted to it in multiple ways.

Al-Shaair also spoke out against "racist and Islamophobic fans" in the aftermath of the public response to the incident. Many fans scrutinized him for wearing pro-Palestinian cleats.

"To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain, to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart," he wrote in a statement.

After it was announced Al-Shaair's appeal of his three-game suspension was denied, he sent a message with a different tone Wednesday.

Al-Shaair posted an Instagram photo collection with the cryptic caption, "IF YOU WANT ME TO BE YOUR VILLAIN, ILL BE YOUR VILLAIN! SEE YOU SOON."

The four photos he posted were of him entering the field, a pro-Palestinian cleat, a photo of Heath Ledger as the Joker and a quote that said, "There is a beauty in being rejected, misunderstood, unseen, and unprotected by people. It teaches you to rely on Allah for everything."