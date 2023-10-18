49ers' Deebo Samuel responds to Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson bashing him on social media: 'Comedy'

First, it was Micah Parsons. Now, San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is responding to shots fired by Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson posted a comment about a skirmish between Samuel and members of the Cleveland Browns before the Niners' first loss of the season, a 19-17 upset on the road.

"U see Deeboo Run," Gardner-Johnson posted on X with a laughing emoji. "Typical WR behavior…THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT [WILLIAMS] SAVE HIM."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Samuel got his word in with his own post on X, and he used an old clip from when Gardner-Johnson was playing for the New Orleans Saints to do so.

In 2021, Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims decided to punch Gardner-Johnson with his helmet on after a play.

DEEBO SAMUEL AND MICAH PARSONS TRADE BARBS AFTER COWBOYS' PLAYOFF LOSS TO 49ERS

"Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….boy sit down," Samuel tweeted to Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson, who has been on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, fired back.

"Deeboo, your not like that," he said with a yawning emoji.

He also went on Instagram Live, saying, "Don’t be friendly when you see me because you be so flashy. You better hope all that talk you be doing when we see y’all whenever that may be. Because I can guard you. You can’t run routes, you’re a running back. You’re a running back. I’m not going to sit here and play with you, little boy."

Making an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" with Kay Adams Wednesday, Samuel responded to the Instagram Live video from Gardner-Johnson.

"He just sound like he’s mad I got a little bag and a lot of money and no one knows who he is," Samuel said, adding that the Instagram Live was "comedy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samuel and Gardner-Johnson would have to meet in the playoffs to see what would happen between the two in-person because they don’t have a regular-season game scheduled. At the moment, both teams look destined to reach the postseason. The Lions own the NFC North lead, and the 49ers lead the NFC West. Both teams are 5-1.