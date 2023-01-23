Deebo Samuel and Micah Parsons trade barbs after Cowboys’ playoff loss to 49ers

The battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys went beyond the football field when on Sunday night veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel took aim at Micah Parsons on social media.

The Niners advanced to the NFC title game for the second consecutive season after securing a 19-12 victory over the Cowboys , and Samuel took to social media to share a post with a number of pictures, including one of Parsons.

"Don’t Poke the Bear," the caption read.

Samuel’s post included a quote from Parsons speaking about the matchup: "This is who I wanted."

The quote came from Parsons’ media availability on Thursday where he spoke confidently about taking on the Niners, who at that point were on an 11-game win streak behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

"I’m super excited. This is who I wanted," he said at the time. "This the three-headed dragon. We need to cut one of the heads off. I don’t care who it is. We gotta line it up. Either way, you’ve gotta meet them at some point. I’d rather now than later."

Parson saw the social media post and responded: "Lol what did you do today fam lol?! But congrats on the win! But don’t put me in this weak a-- slide."

Samuel was targeted seven times and had four receptions for 45 yards. Parsons registered four tackles against San Francisco.