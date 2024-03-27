Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers CEO Jed York ready and willing to pay Brock Purdy ahead of looming contract extension

Purdy is eligible for a contract extension at the end of the 2024 season

Brock Purdy has allowed the San Francisco 49ers to do some pretty amazing stuff both on the field and with their roster. 

But "Mr. Irrelevant" will soon get his payday, and 49ers CEO Jed York has no problem with that. 

Brock Purdy celebrates a first down

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after running for a first down in the fourth quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"It's a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league," York told reporters Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings, via The Mercury News. 

York spoke at length about relying on building the roster in the draft as opposed to free agency, a system that worked well for the 49ers when they used the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign Purdy to a rookie deal that will pay him just under $1 million this season. 

Purdy has led the 49ers to back-to-back NFC Championships and a Super Bowl. His unexpected success will likely mean a big contract when he’s eligible for an extension at the end of the 2024 season — and York knows it.

Brock Purdy celebrates NFC title

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates while running to the tunnel after beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

49ERS' JED YORK EXPLAINS WHY HE VOTED AGAINST NEW NFL KICKOFF RULE

"It’s what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before," he said. "I don’t know how many players are making over $40 million (annually) as a quarterback right now."

In his first full year as starting quarterback, Purdy threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns with two more on the ground.

Brock Purdy wins

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a 42-10 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.   (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

York used the Niners five-year, $137.5 million contract with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018, which made him the highest-paid player in the league at the time, as an example of their willingness to ensure the quarterback situation is secured. 

"To me, the quarterback is the most important position not just in football, but all of sports, and those guys should be paid a lot of money."

