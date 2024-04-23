49ers' Brock Purdy unconcerned with contract 'nonsense' as rookie deal winds down

Brock Purdy’s rise with the San Francisco 49ers over the last two seasons has been improbable to say the least, but he has gotten the team on the cusp of a Super Bowl title.

Purdy, who was the "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2022 draft, is entering the third year of his rookie deal and has prompted questions about whether he is in line for a contract extension.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Of the 21 regular-season starts he has made since taking the reins in 2022, he is 17-4. He threw for 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes in his first full season as the starting quarterback.

He was asked about the notion of receiving a lucrative contract extension on Monday. He told reporters he was taking everything one day at a time and was focused on winning.

"I'm trying to win this year and do everything I can for this organization this year," he said. "Everything else happens how it happens. But for me, I need to get better from last year on the film and the things that I saw from last year. In my rookie year, I've got this thing in me where it's like, I want to continue to master my craft and that's that.

"So, it's a business obviously, too. But for me, I love this game. I love just competing with these guys in this organization. I love this organization and I want to continue to represent myself for them and in the right way. So that's where I'm at with that. Getting too caught up in all that kind of stuff is for me, that's nonsense."

When the 49ers selected him with the 262nd pick of the 2022 draft, he joined a roster that had Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo on it. Lance was the starting quarterback to begin that year but was injured in Week 2. Garoppolo was injured late in the season, which opened the door for Purdy.

MARVIN HARRISON JR'S LEGENDARY FATHER WISHES NFL DRAFT PROSPECT HAD 1 THING IN HIS GAME

49ers general manager John Lynch reflected on trading up for Lance in 2021 and thanked ownership for allowing him to make the bold decision to move up. However, he was happy the Purdy pick worked out the way it was.

"Thank God for Mr. Irrelevant," Lynch said.. He helped us. And I always am careful of this because Trey Lance's story hasn't been written yet. He's in Dallas right now and I still think Trey's got good football in him. We'll see. That will play out.

"But I think also the freedom when you've done something and you feel like maybe it can improve us to move on, we aren't beholden to, well we drafted the guy, we’ve just got to stick it out. We can do the things we want to do. And I think that's served us well and people can comment on the thought process that went into it. We certainly study it, say what went right, what went wrong, and we do that with all our picks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But I think we're in a real good place as a football team, as an organization, and we’ve got to find a way to get a little bit better. And that's the focus of this whole off season. And this draft is an awesome opportunity to do just that."