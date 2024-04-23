Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft

Marvin Harrison Jr's legendary father wishes NFL Draft prospect had 1 thing in his game

Harrison is likely to be one of the first wide receivers taken off the board

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. will likely see his son taken early in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. starred at Ohio State for the last two seasons, where he was a two-time All-American. He had more than 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in each of the last two years on his way to declaring for the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marvin Harrison Jr vs Minnesota

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., #18, lines up for a play during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 18, 2023, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts legend recently revealed what he wants his son to take away from his Hall of Fame game.

"There is one thing I wished he had from my game – you gotta complain for the f---ing ball. He’s gotta complain," the elder Harrison told ESPN. "Monday morning, if I had five catches for 70 yards, we can’t do nothing else ‘til we have a meeting because I’m not getting the ball. That’s it. Throw me the ball. Period.

"I have a different expectation for my kid. I expect him to win every 1-on-1," he continued. "I expect him to get open every play. My expectations are right where they need to be.

Marvin Harrison Sr at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former NFL wide receiver Marvin Harrison poses with his bronze bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA RECALLS 'FEARS AND DOUBTS' ABOUT SLIPPING OUT OF 1ST ROUND IN 2020 NFL DRAFT

Harrison was asked to "what degree" did he demand the ball more.

"Not much," he said with a laugh.

Any team that selects Harrison Jr. will get a top-flight wide receiver who is ready to make an immediate impact on an NFL team. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright’s latest mock draft had the Arizona Cardinals selecting him No. 4 overall.

Marvin Harrison Jr vs Rutgers

Marvin Harrison Jr., #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a college football game at SHI Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The former Buckeyes star told ESPN his goal was to be the "best receiver to ever play."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.