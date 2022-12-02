Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

2022 World Cup: South Korea eliminates Uruguay with win over Portugal to advance to knockout round

Portugal won Group H despite Friday's loss to South Korea

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

South Korea scored a goal in the first minute of stoppage time to defeat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and with it, ended Uruguay’s chances of advancing to the Round of 16 because of a goal differential. 

Uruguay held a 2-0 lead over Ghana for most of their match, but a goal in the 91st minute of South Korea’s match against the eventual Group H winner forced a tiebreaker. 

Players of Korea celebrate during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 

Players of Korea celebrate during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.  (Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

Uruguay would have advanced if South Korea either lost or drew their match, but Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage-time goal gave them the second spot – meaning Uruguay would have needed to score again in order to move to the knockout round alongside Portugal.

2022 WORLD CUP: JAPAN SHOCKS SPAIN TO WIN GROUP E, SENDS GERMANY HOME

South Korea finished even with Uruguay with four points, and both had a goal difference of zero, but they scored four goals compared to Uruguay's two. 

Giorgian De Arrascaeta scored two goals within six minutes for Uruguay following a missed a penalty kick for Ghana at the 21st minute mark that would have given them an early lead. 

Luis Suarez, of Uruguay, on the bench after substitution during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. 

Luis Suarez, of Uruguay, on the bench after substitution during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.  (Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The West African nation dominated most of the second half but struggled to find the back of the net. However, emotions quickly shifted for Uruguay in the final minutes of regulation time.

Star striker Luis Suarez began to cover his face with his jersey when the screen at Al Janoub Stadium suddenly flashed that South Korea was in second place in the group.

Korea Republic players celebrate after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 

Korea Republic players celebrate after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.  (Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Korea advanced to the knockout stage for the first time since 2010, while Portugal moved on with its first group win since 2006. 

Portugal’s lone goal was scored by Ricardo Horta in the fifth minute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings