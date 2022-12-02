2022 World Cup: South Korea eliminates Uruguay with win over Portugal to advance to knockout round

South Korea scored a goal in the first minute of stoppage time to defeat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and with it, ended Uruguay’s chances of advancing to the Round of 16 because of a goal differential.

Uruguay held a 2-0 lead over Ghana for most of their match, but a goal in the 91st minute of South Korea’s match against the eventual Group H winner forced a tiebreaker.

Uruguay would have advanced if South Korea either lost or drew their match, but Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage-time goal gave them the second spot – meaning Uruguay would have needed to score again in order to move to the knockout round alongside Portugal.

South Korea finished even with Uruguay with four points, and both had a goal difference of zero, but they scored four goals compared to Uruguay's two.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta scored two goals within six minutes for Uruguay following a missed a penalty kick for Ghana at the 21st minute mark that would have given them an early lead.

The West African nation dominated most of the second half but struggled to find the back of the net. However, emotions quickly shifted for Uruguay in the final minutes of regulation time.

Star striker Luis Suarez began to cover his face with his jersey when the screen at Al Janoub Stadium suddenly flashed that South Korea was in second place in the group.

South Korea advanced to the knockout stage for the first time since 2010, while Portugal moved on with its first group win since 2006.

Portugal’s lone goal was scored by Ricardo Horta in the fifth minute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.