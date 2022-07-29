Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Published

2022 Congressional Baseball Game: Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez flips off Republican lawmakers

The Republicans won 10-0, earning back-to-back victories in the annual game

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
It was all for charity, but tensions were still high during Thursday night’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. 

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., displayed poor sportsmanship during the 87th installment of the game when she was seen flipping off the Republican dugout during the sixth inning with the Democrats trailing by five runs. 

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Vice Chair of the House Democratic Conference, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2017.  (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

After a lead-off walk, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner, but while making her way back to the dugout, she looked back at her fellow lawmakers on the opposing side of the aisle before making the offensive gesture. 

WASHINGTON, DC: REPUBLICANS SHUT OUT DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME AT NATIONALS PARK 

It is unknown what provoked the emotion from Sanchez, but social media erupted in response. 

The Republicans closed out the game 10-0, earning back-to-back victories and improving their record in the classic game which was first played in 1909, to 44-42-1. 

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, congratulate Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, after Pfluger was named the most valuable player of the Congressional Republican team after the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the coach for the Democratic team, said in an interview with Fox News' Chad Pergram that comradery and the love of baseball were the reasons the congressional members continue to set aside their differences for the game. 

"This game is so great and people are so nice," she said, of America’s favorite pastime. "That's what makes it great that we're competitive, and it's great to be here and have a little fun. " 

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, left, and Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, stand in the dugout before the Congressional baseball game against Congressional Democrats, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Perhaps she spoke too soon. 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com