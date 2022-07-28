Left-wing climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game after blocking Nationals Park entrance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Climate protesters were arrested during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday evening after blocking one of the entrances to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that three people were arrested for unlawful entry.

Multiple left-wing groups were protesting the event and holding signs reading, "This is a climate emergency."

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger made comments on the rumored protest on Wednesday, stating that unlawful activity wouldn't be tolerated.

"A message from U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger ahead of tomorrow's Congressional Baseball Game for Charity," Manger said. "We are aware that demonstrators are planning to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place."

"We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.