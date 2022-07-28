Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Left-wing climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game after blocking Nationals Park entrance

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department arrested at least two of the protesters

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
Left-wing climate protesters arrested at the Congressional Baseball game Video

Left-wing climate protesters arrested at the Congressional Baseball game

Environmental activists gathered on Thursday at the annual Congressional Baseball Game, urging Biden to declare a climate emergency.

Climate protesters were arrested during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday evening after blocking one of the entrances to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that three people were arrested for unlawful entry.

Multiple left-wing groups were protesting the event and holding signs reading, "This is a climate emergency."

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger made comments on the rumored protest on Wednesday, stating that unlawful activity wouldn't be tolerated.

  • Climate protesters march
    Image 1 of 3

    Climate protesters were arrested Thursday during the Congressional Baseball game. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

  • Climate protesters sit
    Image 2 of 3

    Groups held signs reading, "This is a climate emergency." (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

  • Image 3 of 3

    A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that three people were arrested for unlawful entry. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

US CAPITOL POLICE ADDRESS THREATS TO DISRUPT CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME

"A message from U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger ahead of tomorrow's Congressional Baseball Game for Charity," Manger said. "We are aware that demonstrators are planning to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place."

"We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

