©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship: Nelly Korda ditches shoes, socks for par save on 18th

Korda saved par and finished the first round 7-under 64

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Nelly Korda’s impressive return to golf following surgery on her arm in April took an odd twist this week that involved the pro ditching her shoes and socks. 

The seven-time LPGA Tour winner saved par on the 18th hole during the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday after getting into the water to avoid taking a drop and ultimately finishing the day 7-under 64. 

Nelly Korda, of The United States, waits to tee off on the 13th hole on day one of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France. 

Nelly Korda, of The United States, waits to tee off on the 13th hole on day one of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.  (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Korda’s second shot on 18 landed on the green initially but rolled into the water. Her caddie deemed it possible to make contact with the ball, so Korda took off her socks and shoes and went in. 

"I had a decent chance of getting it out on the green, so I just went for it," Korda said after her round, via the Golf Channel. "Better than taking a drop, that's for sure."

She saved par and finished the day just one stroke behind first-round leader Ayaka Furue. 

Nelly Korda, of The United States, tees off on the 4th hole on day one of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France. 

Nelly Korda, of The United States, tees off on the 4th hole on day one of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.  (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

As for the water? 

"I’ve never done anything like that and I must say, it was really gross," Korda said. 

The Evian Championship marks her fifth event since returning to competition on June 16 following surgery on a blood clot in her arm. 

Nelly Korda, of The United States, looks on with their caddie on the 18th hole on day two of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 22, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France. 

Nelly Korda, of The United States, looks on with their caddie on the 18th hole on day two of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 22, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.  (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

She shot her lowest round of the year Thursday and continued that momentum the following day, with an 11-under par lead midway through the second round. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

