2020 Summit League men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know and more

The 2020 Summit League men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 7 and run through March 10, taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Eight of the league’s nine teams make the conference tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Summit tournament.

MARCH 7 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Dakota State vs. No. 8 Denver (7 p.m. ET)

No. 2 South Dakota State vs. IPFW (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Omaha (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 South Dakota vs. No. 6 North Dakota (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (7 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (9 p.m. ET)

SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

DOUGLAS WILSON, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: Douglas Wilson was named the 2019-20 Summit League Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The junior averaged 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in his first season with the Jackrabbits.

TYLER HAGEDORN, SOUTH DAKOTA: Tyler Hagedorn was an All-Conference selection in the Summit League. He averaged 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Coyotes.

EMMANUEL NZEKWESI, ORAL ROBERTS: Emmanuel Nzekwesi helped Oral Roberts to the fourth-best record in the Summit. He averaged 16.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

VINNIE SHAHID, NORTH DAKOTA STATE: Vinnie Shahid made All-Conference for his regular-season performance. He was averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He was the MVP of the conference tournament last season.

MARLON STEWART, NORTH DAKOTA: Marlon Stewart helped North Dakota make the conference tournament. Stewart ended the regular season averaging a career-high, 18.9 points per game.

2019 CHAMPION

North Dakota State is the defending Summit League champion. They defeated Omaha last season.