Summit League men's basketball championship history
The Summit League holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference features nine teams: Denver, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, Purdue Fort Wayne, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.
The Summit League conference tournament begins March 7 and runs through March 10.
The conference began its tournament in 1984. It was known as the Mid-Continent Conference from 1982 to 2007.
Read the list of past champions below.
2019: NORTH DAKOTA STATE
North Dakota State got back to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. The Bison defeated Omaha, 73-63. Vinnie Shahid was named tournament MVP.
2018: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State won its fifth title in seven years in 2018. They defeated South Dakota, 97-87 – the most points scored in a championship game. Mike Daum won his third MVP trophy.
2017: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State picked up the Summit title again in 2017. The Jackrabbits defeated Omaha, 79-77. Mike Daum repeated as MVP.
2016: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State won its third title in 2016. They defeated North Dakota, 67-59. Mike Daum was named the tournament’s MVP.
2015: NORTH DAKOTA STATE
North Dakota State won the Summit again in 2015. The Bison defeated South Dakota State, 57-56. Lawrence Alexander won MVP of the tournament.
2014: NORTH DAKOTA STATE
North Dakota State won its first title since 2009. They defeated Purdue Fort Wayne, 60-57. Taylor Braun was named MVP of the tournament.
2013: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State repeated as champions in 2013. The Jackrabbits defeated North Dakota State, 73-67. Nate Wolters was named MVP.
2012: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State won its first Summit League title in 2012. They defeated Western Illinois, 52-50. Nate Wolters was named MVP.
2011: OAKLAND
Oakland repeated as champions in 2011. They defeated Oral Roberts, 90-76. Keith Benson was named tournament MVP.
2010: OAKLAND
Oakland finally got back to the champions’ stage in 2010, 76-64, over Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Derick Nelson was named MVP.
2009: NORTH DAKOTA STATE
North Dakota State captured its first title in 2009. The Bison defeated Oakland, 66-64. Ben Woodside was named MVP.
2008: ORAL ROBERTS
Oral Roberts won the first Summit League title in 2008. They defeated IUPUI, 71-64. Moses Ehambe was named tournament MVP.
2007: ORAL ROBERTS
Oral Roberts got its revenge on Oakland in 2007. The Golden Eagles won, 71-67. Ken Tutt won back-to-back MVPs.
2006: ORAL ROBERTS
Oral Roberts won its first conference title in 2006 over Chicago State, 85-72. Ken Tutt was named MVP.
2005: OAKLAND
It was the first time in a decade that Valparaiso wasn’t in the conference final. Oakland got the win in this game over Oral Roberts, 61-60. Rawle Marshall was named MVP.
2004: VALPARAISO
Valparaiso’s 10th straight appearance was a victory in 2004 over IUPUI. They won the title game, 75-70. Odell Bradley, of IUPUI, was named MVP.
2003: IUPUI
IUPUI got its revenge win over Valparaiso in 2003, 75-70. Josh Murray was named the MVP of the tournament.
2002: VALPARAISO
Valparaiso won its seventh title in eight years. The Crusaders knocked off IUPUI, 88-55. Milo Stovall was the tournament’s MVP.
2001: SOUTHERN UTAH
Southern Utah knocked Valparaiso off its throne in 2001. They defeated the Crusaders, 62-59. Fred House was named the MVP.
2000: VALPARAISO
It was six straight for Valparaiso as they defeated Southern Utah in 2000, 71-62. Lubos Barton was named MVP of the tournament.
1999: VALPARAISO
Valparaiso won again in 1999. The Crusaders defeated Oral Roberts, 73-69. Milo Stovall won the tournament MVP award.
1998: VALPARAISO
Valparaiso defeated Youngstown State, 67-48. It was the Crusaders’ fourth title. Bryce Drew won his third MVP tournament.
1997: VALPARAISO
It was a three-peat for Valparaiso in 1997. The Crusaders again won at the expense of Western Illinois, 63-59. Janthony Joseph, of Western Illinois, was named tournament MVP.
1996: VALPARAISO
Valparaiso won its second title in 1996. The Crusaders topped Western Illinois, 75-52. Bryce Drew was named MVP for the tournament again.
1995: VALPARAISO
Valparaiso started its tear through the Mid-Continent Conference in 1995. The Crusaders defeated Western Illinois, 88-85 in three overtimes. Bryce Drew was named in tournament MVP.
1994: GREEN BAY
Green Bay would dash Illinois-Chicago’s hopes again. They defeated the Flames, 61-56. Sherell Ford, of Illinois-Chicago, was named in the MVP.
1993: WRIGHT STATE
Wright State defeated Illinois-Chicago in 1993. Bill Edwards was named tournament MVP.
1992: EASTERN ILLINOIS
Eastern Illinois won its second MCC title in 1992. The Panthers defeated Illinois-Chicago, 83-68. Steve Rowe was named MVP.
1991: GREEN BAY
Green Bay won the conference title in 1991. They defeated Northern Illinois, 56-39. Tony Bennett, who later led Virginia to a national title as a coach, was named MVP of the tournament.
1990: NORTHERN IOWA
Northern Iowa won its first MCC title in 1990. The Panthers defeated Green Bay, 53-45. Jason Reese was named MVP.
1989: SOUTHWEST MISSOURI STATE
Southwest Missouri State won its second MCC title. They defeated Illinois-Chicago, 73-67. Hubert Henderson was named MVP.
1988: NOT HELD
1987: SOUTHWEST MISSOURI STATE
Southwest Missouri State held off Cleveland State, 90-87. Winston Garland was named MVP.
1986: CLEVELAND STATE
Cleveland State defeated Eastern Illinois, 70-66. Future NBA star Kevin Duckworth, of Eastern Illinois, was named MVP.
1985: EASTERN ILLINOIS
Eastern Illinois won the title in 1985, 74-64, over Southwest Missouri State. No MVP was chosen.
1984: WESTERN ILLINOIS
Western Illinois won the first Mid-Continent Conference tournament title in 1984. They defeated Cleveland State, 73-64. Todd Hutcheson was awarded the MVP.