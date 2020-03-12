2020 Big 12 Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big 12 Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to get the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning on March 20.

The first round of the tournament is slated to begin on March 12 and will run through March 15 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

Each of the conference’s 10 teams makes the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Big 12 tournament.

MARCH 12 - FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Kansas (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 - QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Kansas State (12 p.m. ET)

No.1 Baylor vs. First Round Winner (2:30 p.m ET)

No. 2 TCU vs. First Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 West Virginia (8:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 - SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (12 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 15 - CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (4 p.m. ET)

BIG 12 CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

LAUREN COX, BAYLOR: Lauren Cox, a senior at Baylor, was awarded the Player of the Year award after averaging 12.5 points per game and 8.4 in rebounding this season.

DIDI RICHARDS, BAYLOR: Didi Richards, a junior at Baylor, was named Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 8.2 points per game and 4.9 in rebounding this season.

TE’A COOPER, BAYLOR: Te’a Cooper, a redshirt senior at Baylor, was named Co-Newcomer of the Year after averaging 13.6 points per game. She ranks third in assists in the conference, averaging 4.6 per game. She previously played at South Carolina.

NATASHA MACK, OKLAHOMA STATE: Natasha Mack, a junior at Oklahoma State, was named Co-Newcomer of the Year after ranking third in scoring in the conference this season with 17.6 points per game. She also ranks first in rebounding with 12.5.

AYOKA LEE, KANSAS STATE: Ayoka Lee was named Freshman of the Year after having a successful breakout season at Kansas State where she averaged 15.7 points per game and 11.4 in rebounding.

2019 CHAMPION

Baylor won another title in 2019. They defeated Iowa State, 68-49. Kalani Brown repeated as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.