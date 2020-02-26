Big 12 Conference women's basketball championship history

The Big 12 Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big 12 features 10 teams, including Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The women’s conference tournament begins March 12 and runs through March 15.

The conference began having women’s tournaments in 1997.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: BAYLOR

Baylor won another title in 2019. They defeated Iowa State, 68-49. Kalani Brown repeated as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

2018: BAYLOR

Baylor was back on top in 2018. The Bears defeated Texas 77-69. Kalani Brown was named MOP.

2017: WEST VIRGINIA

In 2017, West Virginia got the best of Baylor in the Big 12 title game. The Mountaineers won, 77-66. Tynice Martin was named tournament MOP.

2016: BAYLOR

Baylor won its sixth straight Big 12 title in 2016. The Bears defeated Texas 79-63. Alexis Jones was named tournament MOP.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2015: BAYLOR

Baylor defeated Texas, 75-64, in 2015. Nina Davis won a second straight tournament MOP.

2014: BAYLOR

In 2014, Baylor edged out West Virginia in the Big 12 title game 74-71. Nina Davis was named tournament MOP.

2013: BAYLOR

Baylor won a third straight title in 2013, defeated Iowa State 75-47. Brittney Griner became the first three-time MOP winner.

2012: BAYLOR

Baylor repeated in 2012. The Bears defeated Texas A&M, 73-50. Brittney Griner won a second MOP award.

2011: BAYLOR

Baylor began its bit of supremacy in the Big 12 in 2011. The Bears, first defeated Texas A&M, 61-58. Future WNBA star Brittney Griner was named tournament MOP.

2010: TEXAS A&M

In 2010, Texas A&M won the Big 12. The Aggies defeated Oklahoma, 74-67. Danielle Adams was named tournament MOP.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2009: BAYLOR

Baylor beat Texas A&M in 2009, 72-63. Jessica Morrow was named tournament MOP.

2008: TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M defeated Oklahoma State, 64-59, in 2008. The Aggies’ Takia Starks was named tournament MOP.

2007: OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma defeated Iowa State, 67-60, in 2007. Courtney Paris became the first player to win their second Most Outstanding Player.

2006: OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma won its second title in three years in 2006. The Sooners defeated Baylor, 72-61. Courtney Paris was named MOP.

SEC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2005: BAYLOR

Sophia Young led Baylor to its first Big 12 title in 2005. The Bears defeated Kansas State, 68-55. Young was named MOP.

2004: OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma beat Texas, 66-47, in 2004. Dionnah Jackson was named tournament MOP.

2003: TEXAS

In 2003, Texas knocked off Texas Tech 67-57. Stacy Stephens was named tournament MOP.

2002: OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma defeated Baylor, 84-69. Stacey Dales was named tournament MOP.

2001: IOWA STATE

Iowa State defeated Oklahoma, 68-65, in 2001. Angie Wells was named Most Outstanding Player.

2000: IOWA STATE

In 2000, Iowa State defeated Texas 75-65. Edwina Brown was named MOP.

1999: TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech repeated as champions in 1999. The Red Raiders defeated Iowa State, 73-59. Angie Braziel was named MOP.

ACC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1998: TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech defeated Kansas State, 71-53, in 1998. Alicia Thompson was named the tournament’s MOP.

1997: COLORADO

Colorado defeated Kansas State in the first-ever Big 12 title game, 54-44, in 1997. Andria Jones, of Kansas State, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.