2 women accuse NFL kicker of sexual assault in lawsuit: report

Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been hit with a lawsuit, accusing McManus of sexual assault against two women flight attendants.

The alleged victims, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, say that the kicker, now a member of the Washington Commanders, sexually assaulted them while on the Jags' plane overseas last year during the season, ESPN reports, citing court documents.

Doe I and Doe II say McManus was rubbing and grinding himself against them while in flight. As for the team, the women said the Jaguars did not supervise him or create a safe environment.

The flight "quickly turned into a party," the suit alleges, as McManus threw $100 bills at flight attendants in exchange for dancing inappropriately for him.

McManus "smirked and walked away" after Doe II confronted him. Doe I says that one of McManus' teammates looked ashamed of McManus' behavior when she made eye contract with him during McManus' first assault.

McManus also tried to kiss Doe I, the suit alleges.

Doe I and Doe II have experienced severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation, the suit says. It was their first Jaguars charter flight.

Other teammates disregarded the flight attendants' personal space, according to the suit.

The Jags declined comment to Fox News Digital - Washington said the following to ESPN:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."

McManus was 30-for-37 on field goals last year in his lone season with Jacksonville. He spent his previous nine seasons with the Denver Broncos.

