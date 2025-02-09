1st Super Bowl LIX controversial call goes Chiefs' way, social media explodes

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
There was an early penalty flag in Super Bowl LIX that went the Chiefs' way, and social media, right on cue, went ablaze.

On 4th-and-2, the Eagles opted to keep the offense on the field, and Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown deep for a first down.

However, the referees were quick to throw a flag on Brown for offensive pass interference.

AJ Brown catching pass

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

The flag bumped the Birds back 10 yards rather than put them in the red zone, and they had to punt instead.

Nick Sirianni was red-hot about what even FOX broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt said was "controversial," and even rules analyst Mike Pereira said he didn't see enough.

It seems like they spoke for most of social media.

The Eagles were able to force a punt, but it sure changed the dynamic of the start of the ballgame, even though it may have been the right call. 

Nick Sirianni yelling

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIX. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

There has been lots of chatter about the referees favoring the Chiefs throughout the season, and after a beneficial call late in the AFC title game against the Bills, the cries were even louder.

However, in a sense of potential makeup calls, Kansas City wound up being called for a personal foul for unnecessary roughness on third down on Philly's next drive. It continued the Birds' drive, and they took advantage of it with their patented tush push several plays later to go up 7-0 in the first.

The Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

