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NFL

Pat McAfee blasts potential 'high school refs' as NFL weighs replacement officials during labor talks

The NFL’s use of replacement referees in 2012 led to the infamous 'Fail Mary'

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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The NFL Referees Association and the league remain locked in negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement.

If talks grow contentious and extend into the coming months, the league could again turn to replacement referees until a deal is reached, a possibility first reported by Pro Football Talk. ESPN reviewed emails stating the NFL has begun "laying the groundwork" to potentially use replacement referees for the upcoming season.

If replacements are utilized, it would mark the first time unconventional referees have been used since 2012. The contingency plan has drawn scrutiny from ESPN college football analyst Pat McAfee.

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Pat McAfee on the stage

Pat McAfee takes the stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma–Michigan college football game in Norman, Oklahoma on Sept. 6, 2025. (IMAGN)

"Nope we can’t be doing replacement high school refs in the nfl again," the "Pat McAfee Show" host wrote on X in response to a report that replacement referees are being floated for the 2026 season.

McAfee underscored the importance of NFL officials, emphasizing accountability and a commitment to the game.

"What we need is these refs to understand that they're not perfect. We want them to adapt with the modern technology. We want them to be for the good of the game, not just for the good of each other. Come on refs, we need (you). …. We need you to care about the game. We need ya to have a little bit of feel. We need (you) to be committed to what ball is. And there's a lot of you out there who are, and we appreciate that."

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The labor agreement between the NFL and the referees’ union is set to expire in May. McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts punter, cited the NFL’s 2012 officiating controversy, when replacement referees were used and the "Fail Mary" unfolded.

Fans greet NFL refs

Fans greet the regular referees as they return to the football field ahead of the Patriots taking on the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sept. 3, 2012 in Buffalo, New York. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Those were terrible days in the NFL. I was there, I wasn't there for the f-----g Fail Mary, that was dumb. Just like the smallest things, though," he added. "Punter, you punt the ball out of bounds, the refs are telling where the ball goes out of bounds at. I got some f----g junior high ref, okay, because no college refs would do it."

The 2012 replacement referees were largely drawn from lower-level college officials and minor professional leagues, including the Arena League. The "Fail Mary" play happened during a "Monday Night Football" game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Seattle won on a controversial simultaneous possession ruling on a late-game end-zone play.

The NFL logo

The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Kirby Lee/magn Images)

"That cannot happen. But we also can’t just hand over complete control and lack of accountability to these refs. We need to work together for the good of ball," McAfee concluded.

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Last year, the NFL signaled its intent to strengthen officiating through greater accountability and performance standards, saying it "remained focused on implementing changes to the agreement in ways that will improve the performance of our game officials, increase accountability, and ensure that the highest-performing officials are officiating our highest profile games." 

Meanwhile, the NFLRA has reportedly resisted at least some proposed changes, prioritizing the status quo.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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