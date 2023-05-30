Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

15-year-old German soccer player suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck during post-match brawl

16-year-old French soccer player was jailed for his actions during the brawl

Associated Press
A 15-year-old soccer player has been hospitalized with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany.

A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match against a team from Berlin took place on Sunday.

In a statement Tuesday, Frankfurt police said a scuffle broke out between players after the final whistle and escalated into punches being thrown.

Pitches of a soccer club

A soccer pitch is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 30, 2023. A 15-year-old soccer player remained hospitalized on May 30, 2023, with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

Police are asking witnesses who may have video of the incident to get in touch.