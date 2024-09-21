Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS

12 Tufts University lacrosse players diagnosed with rare, life-threatening muscle condition after team workout

Five players remained hospitalized following Monday's workout

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Tufts University has launched an investigation after 12 members of the men’s lacrosse team were diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening muscle injury following a workout led by a graduate who had recently completed Navy SEAL training. 

The university confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press that five students remained hospitalized with Rhabdomyolysis after undergoing a 45-minute workout on Monday. 

Declan Murphy in action

A member of the Tufts University men's lacrosse team looks at the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers goal during the Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship held at Lincoln Financial Field on May 26, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.   (Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts," director of media relations Patrick Collins wrote in a statement on Friday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation." 

The athletes sustained a muscle injury that the Cleveland Clinic describes as "a life-threatening condition that can happen after an injury or excessive exercise without rest."  

Tufts players celebrate

Tufts University lacrosse players celebrate a goal during the Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship held at Lincoln Financial Field on May 26, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

'DEAD BUTT SYNDROME' COULD HAPPEN AFTER SITTING TOO LONG, HERE'S HOW TO AVOID THE CONDITION

According to the AP, the workout was led by a graduate of the university who had completed Navy SEAL training. The graduate was not identified. 

Collins told The Boston Globe that seven players had been released from the hospital after receiving treatment. He added that 50 students had taken part in the workout and that head coach Casey D’Annolfo had not been present during the session.  

Tufts players celebrate

Tufts University players dump a drink onto Casey D'Annolfo, head coach of the men's lacrosse team, after the Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship on May 26, 2024. (Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rhabdomyolysis causes the muscles in the body to break down and can lead to muscle death, according to the Cleveland Clinic. If this happens, toxins from the muscle fibers can enter the circulatory system and can even cause kidney damage. 

An average of 26,000 people in the U.S. develop this condition each year. 

The Associated Press Contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.