Navy Midshipmen

Naval Academy women's lacrosse belt the late Toby Keith's hit patriotic song in viral video

This pre-game ritual was just what the female midshipmen needed to defeat their opponent

Scott Thompson
The Naval Academy women’s lacrosse team may have finished their season in May, but a pre-game ritual went viral as many enjoyed their patriotic tribute to the late Toby Keith. 

To hype themselves up before a game against Holy Cross in the Patriot League semifinal, the women’s lacrosse team sang Keith’s hit song "Courtesy of the Red, White And Blue" in the locker room.

Midfielder Sydney Beitler, a freshman from Darnestown, Maryland, led the way in the middle of a circle, as her teammates stood around with arms around each other’s shoulders. 

Naval Academy lacrosse sticks

Navy players huddle before the game. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels hosted the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen on May 20, 2017, at Fetzer Field in Chapel Hill, NC in an NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinal match. Navy won the game 16-14. (Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They were clearly belting the song and really getting into it as Beitler made a fake "suckerpunch" at senior goalkeeper Anne Culicerto from Charlotte, North Carolina, playing on the lyrics of the song. 

The Instagram video, then, cuts to the Naval Academy’s game against Holy Cross, where they’re seen scoring goals and celebrating with Keith now singing the song with the team in the background. 

The Naval Academy went on to crush Holy Cross in that semifinal game, 19-5, with Emily Messinese and Tori DiCarlo scoring four goals apiece in the victory. 

The video, which was reposted by OutKick, received tons of positive comments underneath from fellow patriots who loved what they saw from this group of future female midshipmen. 

Naval Academy coach speaks to team

Navy head coach Cindy Timchal talks to her team before the game. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels hosted the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen on May 20, 2017, at Fetzer Field in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in an NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinal match. Navy won the game 16-14. (Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"This is the best thing you will see all day!!" one X user wrote. 

Another added: "Toby would be so proud! These girls are first class patriots! Never watched women’s lacrosse game in my life but they got a new fan in me!"

Unfortunately, the Naval Academy weren’t able to finish the season on a high note, as they fell to No. 7 Loyola in the Patriot League Championship final, 12-11, in overtime. 

Naval Academy lacrosse team runs on field

Navy's Kelly Larkin (7) during player introductions. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels hosted the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen on May 20, 2017, at Fetzer Field in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in an NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinal match. Navy won the game 16-14. (Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But there’s no doubting the chemistry these female midshipmen have with each other entering next season, as it’s safe to say that enthusiasm – and patriotism – will be on full display. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.