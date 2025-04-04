Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel kills terrorist linked to Bibas murders, US citizen kidnappings

Terrorist who led the attack on the Nir Oz kibbutz has been 'eliminated'

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published | Updated
Freed Hamas hostage Yarden Bibas is reunited with his mother Video

Freed Hamas hostage Yarden Bibas is reunited with his mother

After more than 480 days in Hamas captivity, Yarden Bibas, the father of Hamas' youngest hostage, returned to Israel. His wife, Shiri, and their two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, remain in Gaza. Their fates are unknown.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said it had killed the terrorist leader responsible for the abduction of, and "likely personally involved" in the murder of, Shiri Bibas and her young sons, Kfir, 10-months old, and Ariel, four years old.

Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Awad, a senior commander in the Palestinian Mujahideen terrorist organization and who helped lead "several" attacks on the Nir Oz kibbutz on Oct. 7, 2023, has been "eliminated," the IDF said Friday.

He was also responsible for the abductions and burial of Americans Judi Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai, as well as the capture of Thai hostages. 

Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Awad, a senior commander in Palestinian Mujahideen terrorist organization

Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Awad, a senior commander in Palestinian Mujahideen terrorist organization led attacks on the Nir Oz kibbutz and was responisble for the capture and murder of the Bibas family. April 4, 2025 (Image provided by the Israel Defense Forces)

FUNERAL HELD FOR SHIRI BIBAS AND HER SONS AFTER THEIR REMAINS HANDED OVER BY HAMAS

"As part of his role in the terrorist organization, Mohammad Awad was actively involved until his death in recruiting terror operatives in Judea and Samaria and within Israel, through whom he used to plan and carry out attacks against Israelis," the IDF said in a statement alongside the Israel Securities Authority. 

Nir Oz was one of the communities hardest hit in the Oct.7, 2023 attacks, and news of the Bibas family abduction caught global attention after brutal images surfaced of Shiri clutching her sons during their capture by the terrorists.

Shiri’s husband Yarden was also captured, though by Hamas terrorists, while trying to defend his family, and they were not held together. 

The Bibas family, from left: Yarden, Ariel, Shiri, and Kfir

The Bibas family, from left: Yarden, Ariel, Shiri and Kfir (Ofri Bibas Levy)

ISRAEL CONFIRMS RETURN, IDENTIFICATION OF SHIRI BIBAS' BODY

Yarden was released after 15 months in captivity in January, and the bodies of his wife and children were released in February. 

Hamas forced Yarden to be filmed while a fellow Israeli captive was coerced into telling him that his wife and sons had been killed by an Israeli air strike. 

Israel repeatedly denied the accusation, noting there was no intelligence to confirm it, and after receiving the bodies, conducted forensic analysis that showed they were killed "in cold blood" no later than November 2023. 

Gad Haggai and Judy Weinstein

Gad Haggai and Judy Weinstein were killed in the attacks on Oct. 7, and Hamas is holding their bodies hostage.  (Hostage Family Forum)

"The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys – they killed them with their bare hands. Afterward, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities," the then IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in late February. 

The IDF did not release details on the operation that killed Awad, noting only that he had been "struck and eliminated."

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.