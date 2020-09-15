Trump's Middle East peace deals are 'a vaccine against war' former Israeli Ambassador Gillerman says

President Trump's peace deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are "a vaccine to war" in the Middle East, said former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Dan Gillerman in an interview with "Outnumbered" on Tuesday.

“As you all know, we’re all anxiously awaiting a vaccine against COVID-19. I hope it will be available soon, but what we are witnessing today is actually a vaccine against war in the Middle East,” Gillerman said.

Gillerman said that the peace deals are “indeed a very significant move” which will “prevent any further wars.”

“What we’re witnessing today is significant representatives of the moderate Arab and Muslim world who have finally realized that Israel is not their enemy, that the real threat to them does not emanate from Jerusalem but rather from Tehran,” Gillerman said.

President Trump on Tuesday declared the "dawn of a new Middle East” as he presided over the signing of two historic Middle East diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf nations.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history. After decades of division and conflict we mark the dawn of a new Middle East," he said at the ceremony in the South Lawn of the White House.

"Thanks to the great courage of the leaders of these three countries, we take a major stride toward a future in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity," he said.

The deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and Israel and Bahrain, involve the exchanging of ambassadors, establishment of embassies and co-operation on a range of fronts -- including trade, security and tourism. The agreements, known as the "Abraham Accords," also allow Muslims to visit Islamic holy sites in Israel. Trump said the deals would form "the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region."

Earlier in the Oval Office, Trump said "we’re very far down the road with about five additional countries." He declined to name the countries he is speaking with and later said it could be "five or six" other countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of both the UAE and Bahrain were present to sign the deals at the ceremony. Trump signed onto each one as a witness. The leaders also signed a separate trilateral declaration of peace.

Gillerman said that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain made the “wise choice to ally with Israel in order to not only face the extremist in Iran but to make the most of the incredible capabilities which we all have in this region.”

“This will lead to tremendous economic operation to innovation to creativity. It will help both -- all the countries involved both Bahrain and the Emirates and I hope others will follow, especially the Saudis and maybe others,” Gillerman said.

Gillerman went on to say, “We will actually witness a new reality in the Middle East. It is a very, very important day and it is also changing the paradigm because, until recently, the Arab world said we will not make peace with Israel, we will not normalize relations until you solve the Israeli-Palestinian problem.”

